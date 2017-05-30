Versartis Inc (VSAR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Versartis Inc (NASDAQ:VSAR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 865,144 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the March 31st total of 957,217 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,763 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Versartis (NASDAQ:VSAR) traded down 2.05% during trading on Monday, reaching $15.50. 212,025 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74. The firm’s market cap is $545.72 million. Versartis has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

Versartis (NASDAQ:VSAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts forecast that Versartis will post ($2.84) EPS for the current year.

In other Versartis news, SVP Shane Ward sold 2,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $38,799.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at $705,765.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Hislop sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $742,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 689,620 shares of company stock worth $12,763,402 in the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Versartis during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Versartis by 107.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Versartis during the third quarter worth $199,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Versartis by 46.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Versartis during the third quarter worth $316,000. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on VSAR. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Versartis from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Versartis in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Versartis in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Versartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Versartis in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Versartis Company Profile

Versartis, Inc is an endocrine-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing a long-acting form of recombinant human growth hormone, somavaratan (VRS-317), for growth hormone deficiency (GHD), an orphan disease. The Company’s first indication for somavaratan is pediatric GHD.

