Short Interest in Synchrony Financial (SYF) Rises By 32.6%

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,562,539 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the April 28th total of 9,472,734 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,826,247 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) opened at 27.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.99. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post $2.60 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.19%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,814.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 748 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $25,611.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,673.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,277,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,813,000 after buying an additional 1,299,766 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2,275.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,272,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,655,730,000 after buying an additional 46,239,640 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,391,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,661,000 after buying an additional 2,287,606 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,089,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,766,000 after buying an additional 1,507,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 20,665,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,520,000 after buying an additional 3,100,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on SYF shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Synchrony Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/short-interest-in-synchrony-financial-syf-rises-by-32-6.html.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company. The Company provides a range of credit products through programs it has established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers. The Company’s revenue activities are managed through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions and CareCredit.

