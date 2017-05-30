AdCare Health Systems, Inc. (ADK) Short Interest Down 4.7% in April

AdCare Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:ADK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 28th, there was short interest totalling 417,608 shares, a decline of 4.7% from the April 13th total of 438,139 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 48,854 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

AdCare Health Systems (NYSE:ADK) traded down 1.85% on Monday, hitting $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 100,192 shares. AdCare Health Systems has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37. The stock’s market cap is $20.61 million.

AdCare Health Systems (NYSE:ADK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that AdCare Health Systems will post ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AdCare Health Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in AdCare Health Systems by 60.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,293 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 56,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AdCare Health Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,472 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 93,606 shares in the last quarter.

AdCare Health Systems Company Profile

AdCare Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is a self-managed real estate investment company that invests in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. The Company’s business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.

