Shore Capital Reiterates “not rated” Rating for Ncondezi Energy Ltd (NCCL)

Ncondezi Energy Ltd (LON:NCCL)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Ncondezi Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) opened at 2.00 on Friday. Ncondezi Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 1.05 and a 12-month high of GBX 11.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.42.

Ncondezi Energy Company Profile

Ncondezi Energy Limited (Ncondezi) is a power development company with an integrated thermal coal mine and power plant project located near Tete in northern Mozambique (the Ncondezi Coal Mine and Power Project, respectively). The Company operates through three segments: Mine project, which is involved in the exploration for coal and development of coal mine within the Company’s license areas in Mozambique; Power project, which relates to the development of approximately 300 megawatts (MW) integrated power plant next to the Company’s coal mine concession areas in Mozambique, and Corporate.

