Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Restaurant Group PLC (RTN)

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Restaurant Group PLC to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.85) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.52) target price on shares of Restaurant Group PLC in a report on Friday, April 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.50) target price on shares of Restaurant Group PLC in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC Holdings plc lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Group PLC from GBX 265 ($3.40) to GBX 300 ($3.85) and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Group PLC from GBX 450 ($5.78) to GBX 430 ($5.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 374.17 ($4.81).

Restaurant Group PLC (LON:RTN) opened at 353.90 on Friday. Restaurant Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 229.85 and a 52-week high of GBX 437.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 346.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 336.45. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 709.12 million.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a GBX 10.60 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Group PLC’s previous dividend of $6.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

In related news, insider Andy McCue purchased 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 335 ($4.30) per share, for a total transaction of £18,816.95 ($24,170.78).

The Restaurant Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates over 500 restaurants and pub restaurants. The Company operates through operating restaurants segment. Its portfolio covers a range of categories, including table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs and bars. The Company’s principal trading brands include Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito and Coast to Coast.

