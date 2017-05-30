Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (MAB1)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1) in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MAB1. FinnCap reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.39) price objective on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.39) price objective on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB1) opened at 440.00 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 222.03 million. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a one year low of GBX 195.00 and a one year high of GBX 498.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 454.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 381.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a GBX 10.50 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 2.73%.

In other Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC news, insider Richard Verdin acquired 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 390 ($5.01) per share, with a total value of £1,224.60 ($1,573.03). Also, insider Lucy Tilley acquired 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.88) per share, for a total transaction of £304 ($390.49). Insiders purchased a total of 736 shares of company stock worth $306,706 over the last ninety days.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc is a United Kingdom-based non-trading holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the provision of financial services, including the provision of mortgage advice, and advice on protection and general insurance products. The Company’s network offers advice on over 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products, including those that are available through mortgage intermediaries.

