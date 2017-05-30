Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE)

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TATE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a GBX 745 ($9.57) price objective on Tate & Lyle PLC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 770 ($9.89) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle PLC in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 870 ($11.18) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle PLC in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.63) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle PLC in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.40) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle PLC in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tate & Lyle PLC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 784 ($10.07).

Shares of Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) opened at 729.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 769.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 726.26. The company’s market cap is GBX 3.38 billion. Tate & Lyle PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 603.39 and a 52 week high of GBX 850.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 19.80 ($0.25) per share. This is a positive change from Tate & Lyle PLC’s previous dividend of $8.20. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Tate & Lyle PLC is a provider of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. The Company’s segments include Speciality Food Ingredients and Bulk Ingredients. The Speciality Food Ingredients segment’s product categories include dairy, beverage, bakery and convenience. The Bulk Ingredients segment’s product lines include bulk sweeteners for food and beverage customers, and industrial starches for paper and construction industries.

