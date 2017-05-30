Shiloh Industries (SHLO) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.23

News articles about Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Shiloh Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, TheStreet raised Shiloh Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) opened at 11.75 on Tuesday. Shiloh Industries has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $209.58 million, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89.

Shiloh Industries Company Profile

Shiloh Industries, Inc is a supplier of lightweighting, noise and vibration solutions to the automotive, commercial vehicle and industrial markets. The Company operates through Automotive and Commercial Vehicles segment. The Company offers portfolio of lightweighting solutions in aluminum, magnesium, steel and high strength steel alloys.

