Insider Selling: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Insider Sells 10,500 Shares of Stock

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) insider Robert J. Davisson sold 10,500 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $3,517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE SHW) opened at 334.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $328.72 and a 200-day moving average of $300.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.00. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $239.48 and a 1-year high of $339.62.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.20% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post $14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 303.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 67,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,938,000 after buying an additional 50,770 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $1,993,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 20.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 100,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,071,000 after buying an additional 16,905 shares in the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. KeyCorp raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $344.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.52.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company (Sherwin-Williams) is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of paint, coatings and related products. The Company’s segments are Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, Latin America Coatings Group and Administrative. The Paint Stores Group markets and sells Sherwin-Williams branded architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) product finishes and related items.

