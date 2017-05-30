Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Group LLC

Investment analysts at Jefferies Group LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $364.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.67% from the stock’s current price.

SHW has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $325.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.52.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) opened at 334.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.00. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $239.48 and a one year high of $339.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $328.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.67.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 82.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post $14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Catherine M. Kilbane sold 22,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.47, for a total transaction of $7,344,378.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,635 shares in the company, valued at $5,397,558.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.70, for a total transaction of $2,150,745.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,955 shares of company stock valued at $15,525,668. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $30,323,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 24.7% in the third quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 144,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,959,000 after buying an additional 28,624 shares during the last quarter. Latimer Light Capital L.P. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% in the third quarter. Latimer Light Capital L.P. now owns 103,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,537,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 54.8% in the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 266,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,813,000 after buying an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $32,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company (Sherwin-Williams) is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of paint, coatings and related products. The Company’s segments are Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, Latin America Coatings Group and Administrative. The Paint Stores Group markets and sells Sherwin-Williams branded architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) product finishes and related items.

