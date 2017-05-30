Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 53,375 Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,375 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.0% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,788,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,023,320 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,589,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,844,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,704,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,476,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) traded up 0.49% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.96. The company had a trading volume of 19,827,923 shares. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $48.03 and a 12-month high of $70.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day moving average is $64.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.08.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software giant reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post $3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.
MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Vetr cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.45 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Pacific Crest reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.45.
In related news, Director William H. Gates III sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $173,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $207,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,962,798.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,060,786 shares of company stock valued at $831,893,332. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Microsoft
Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.
Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.