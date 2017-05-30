Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 53,375 Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,375 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.0% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,788,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,023,320 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,589,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,844,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,704,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,476,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft Co. alerts:

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) traded up 0.49% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.96. The company had a trading volume of 19,827,923 shares. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $48.03 and a 12-month high of $70.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day moving average is $64.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software giant reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post $3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 53,375 Microsoft Co. (MSFT)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/shepherd-financial-partners-llc-buys-shares-of-53375-microsoft-co-msft-updated-updated.html.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Vetr cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.45 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Pacific Crest reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.45.

In related news, Director William H. Gates III sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $173,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $207,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,962,798.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,060,786 shares of company stock valued at $831,893,332. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.