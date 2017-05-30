Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) Position Cut by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,593 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company by 0.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company by 1.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 75,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company by 33.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications Company alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) opened at 30.475 on Tuesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $42.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average of $28.53. The firm’s market cap is $1.50 billion.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $153.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.86 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications Company will post $0.28 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) Position Cut by ProShare Advisors LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/shenandoah-telecommunications-company-shen-position-cut-by-proshare-advisors-llc.html.

Several research firms recently commented on SHEN. TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a telecommunications holding company. The Company’s segments are Wireless, Cable, Wireline and Other. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides both regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to end user customers and other telecommunications providers in Virginia, West Virginia, central Pennsylvania, western Maryland, and portions of Kentucky and Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.