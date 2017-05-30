Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Shell Midstream Partners LP alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.86.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) opened at 30.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average is $30.65. Shell Midstream Partners has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $35.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 77.39% and a return on equity of 56.13%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners will post $1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) to Strong Sell” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/shell-midstream-partners-lp-shlx-downgraded-to-strong-sell-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.291 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 83.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLX. Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,375,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 37.6% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 78.2% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 175,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after buying an additional 77,103 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 11.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 126,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $833,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is a master limited partnership company, which owns, operates, develops and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary, Shell Midstream Operating, LLC. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to demand centers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.