Realty Income Corp (O) Shares Bought by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income Corp were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp by 1,745.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income Corp during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income Corp during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp by 10,596.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) opened at 55.175 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.062 and a beta of 0.37. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $52.72 and a 1-year high of $72.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.17.

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $298.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.11 million. Realty Income Corp had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 28.37%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post $1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jun 17 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.71%. Realty Income Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 230.00%.

In related news, CEO John Case sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $1,673,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,660,148.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Sumit Roy sold 14,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $879,353.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,241 shares of company stock valued at $4,617,465 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in in-house acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting, information technology and capital markets capabilities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a diversified portfolio of 4,944 properties located in 49 states and Puerto Rico, with over 83.0 million square feet of leasable space leased to 248 different commercial tenants doing business in 47 separate industries.

