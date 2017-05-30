1,729 Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,934,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $418,536,000 after buying an additional 135,375 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $187,539,000. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth about $156,939,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $105,923,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,825,000 after buying an additional 78,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) opened at 115.97 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.72 and a 12-month high of $139.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.45.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post $8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

UHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research raised Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

In other Universal Health Services news, insider Steve Filton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $1,238,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,492 shares in the company, valued at $31,877,509.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s principal business is owning and operating, through its subsidiaries, acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities, and behavioral healthcare facilities. The Company’s segments include Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Services and Other.

