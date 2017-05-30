Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Maintains Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC continued to hold its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pan American Silver Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Pan American Silver Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Pan American Silver Corp. by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Pan American Silver Corp. by 12.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.26% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) opened at 17.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.55. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $21.59.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Pan American Silver Corp. had a negative net margin of 7.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $198.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Pan American Silver Corp.’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post $0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Pan American Silver Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.51%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAAS shares. TheStreet upgraded Pan American Silver Corp. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Vetr upgraded Pan American Silver Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.34 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG cut their price objective on Pan American Silver Corp. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver Corp. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.85.

About Pan American Silver Corp.

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

