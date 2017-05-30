Shanda Games Limited (GAME) Getting Somewhat Critical News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Media headlines about Shanda Games Limited (NASDAQ:GAME) have been trending somewhat negative recently, AlphaOne reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Shanda Games Limited earned a news sentiment score of -0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned headlines about the technology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Shanda Games Limited (NASDAQ GAME) opened at 6.98 on Tuesday. Shanda Games Limited has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.78.

About Shanda Games Limited

Shanda Games Limited (Shanda Games) is engaged in the development, operation, and publishing of online games, including both multi-player online role-playing games (MMORPGs or MMO games) and mobile games, as well as related businesses, principally in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC) and also in various other countries.

