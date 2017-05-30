Seth Weisberg Sells 5,000 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) insider Seth Weisberg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $701,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,385.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Seth Weisberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Seth Weisberg sold 5,000 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.77, for a total value of $618,850.00.

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ STMP) opened at 141.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.29. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $141.75.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.16. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $105.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post $7.30 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 88.9% in the first quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 83.1% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 13.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STMP shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital set a $162.00 price objective on Stamps.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stamps.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc is a provider of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The Company offers mailing and shipping products and services to its customers under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipStation, ShipWorks and ShippingEasy brands. It operates through the Internet Mailing and Shipping Services segment.

