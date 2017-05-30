Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 260,613 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Servicemaster Global Holdings worth $14,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SERV. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings by 0.3% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings by 1.1% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings by 4.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period.

Shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE SERV) opened at 37.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.02. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $32.41 and a 12-month high of $42.45.

Servicemaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Servicemaster Global Holdings had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $643 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post $2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SERV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Servicemaster Global Holdings in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Instinet upped their price target on Servicemaster Global Holdings from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other news, SVP Susan Hunsberger sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $667,473.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,935.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy M. Haynes sold 6,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $251,539.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Servicemaster Global Holdings

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc is a provider of essential residential and commercial services. The Company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield and the Franchise Services Group. Its portfolio of brands includes Terminix, American Home Shield, ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic and AmeriSpec.

