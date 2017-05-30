Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

MCRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. FBR & Co dropped their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Seres Therapeutics Inc alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Analysts Set Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB) Target Price at $23.20” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/seres-therapeutics-inc-mcrb-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-from-brokerages-updated-updated.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 33.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 74.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ MCRB) opened at 9.38 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $35.98. The firm’s market cap is $378.86 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post ($2.63) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc is a microbiome therapeutics platform company. The Company is engaged in developing a class of biological drugs, which is referred as Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics. The Company’s drugs are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The Company is focused on implementing its microbiome therapeutics platform to develop Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome.

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.