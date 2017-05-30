Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Given “Buy” Rating at FBR & Co

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at FBR & Co in a report issued on Monday, May 8th.

The analysts wrote, “Senior Housing Properties reported a modest 1Q17 miss as adjusted EBITDA of $153.0 million, up 1.8% YOY , were below our estimate of $156.6 million and the consensus of $153.8 million. Normalized FFO per share came in at $0.46, versus our $0.48 estimate and the consensus of $0.47. SNH reported $0.7 million less in rental income than we had expected, and property operating expenses were higher by $0.9 million. In addition, the general and administrative expense, excluding the estimated RMR incentive fee (which would be added back when calculating adjusted EBITDA and normalized FFO), exceeded our estimate by $0.8 million. Apparently, a worse- than-expected flu season led to an above-average number of move-outs (a high acuity event) and some days of non-new-admittance. This was a key reason for the reduced senior living occupancy, despite a 1.8% increase in rates. Lastly, SNH sold a 45% interest (JV) in its Vertex Pharmaceutical HQ building in Boston to a sovereign fund at a 5.9% cap rate, valuing the property at $1.2 billion. The cash received has led to below-average leverage for SNH and the potential to fuel new acquisitions.””

Get Senior Housing Properties Trust alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Senior Housing Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE SNH) traded down 0.47% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.12. 894,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $23.85.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $264.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.02 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Given “Buy” Rating at FBR & Co” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/senior-housing-properties-trust-snh-rating-reiterated-by-fbr-co-updated-updated.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gerstein Fisher boosted its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Advantus Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 182,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period.

About Senior Housing Properties Trust

Senior Housing Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segments include triple net senior living communities that provide short term and long term residential care and other services for residents; managed senior living communities that provide short term and long term residential care and other services for residents; properties leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants (MOBs), and all other, including certain properties that offer wellness, fitness and spa services to members.

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.