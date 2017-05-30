Sempra Energy (SRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sempra Energy updated its FY17 guidance to $4.85-5.25 EPS.

Sempra Energy (SRE) opened at 114.48 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $92.95 and a one year high of $114.82. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.16.

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Debra L. Reed sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $2,608,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,743,293.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Ouchi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.92, for a total value of $544,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,223.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,262 shares of company stock worth $4,827,579 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 724,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,872,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 74.3% in the third quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 77,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,350,000 after buying an additional 33,200 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 13,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays PLC increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.58.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is a holding company. The Company’s principal operating units are Sempra Utilities, which includes its San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) and Sempra South American Utilities segments, and Sempra Infrastructure, which includes its Sempra Mexico, Sempra Renewables and Sempra LNG & Midstream segments.

