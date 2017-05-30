BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Sempra Energy (SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, May 10th. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.45% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SRE. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.58.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) traded down 0.06% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,169 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.01 and its 200-day moving average is $106.16. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.47. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $92.95 and a 52-week high of $114.82.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post $5.09 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director William G. Ouchi sold 5,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.92, for a total value of $544,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,223.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Rutledge sold 15,262 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $1,674,088.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,827,579 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 2,725.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,968,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,206,556,000 after buying an additional 19,262,128 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $492,301,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 9,964.0% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,815,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 1,797,605 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $101,848,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 11.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,382,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $791,316,000 after buying an additional 774,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Energy Company Profile
Sempra Energy is a holding company. The Company’s principal operating units are Sempra Utilities, which includes its San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) and Sempra South American Utilities segments, and Sempra Infrastructure, which includes its Sempra Mexico, Sempra Renewables and Sempra LNG & Midstream segments.
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.