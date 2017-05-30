BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Sempra Energy (SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, May 10th. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SRE. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.58.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) traded down 0.06% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,169 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.01 and its 200-day moving average is $106.16. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.47. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $92.95 and a 52-week high of $114.82.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post $5.09 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Sempra Energy (SRE)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/sempra-energy-sre-earns-hold-rating-from-bmo-capital-markets-updated-updated.html.

In other news, Director William G. Ouchi sold 5,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.92, for a total value of $544,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,223.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Rutledge sold 15,262 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $1,674,088.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,827,579 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 2,725.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,968,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,206,556,000 after buying an additional 19,262,128 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $492,301,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 9,964.0% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,815,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 1,797,605 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $101,848,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 11.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,382,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $791,316,000 after buying an additional 774,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is a holding company. The Company’s principal operating units are Sempra Utilities, which includes its San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) and Sempra South American Utilities segments, and Sempra Infrastructure, which includes its Sempra Mexico, Sempra Renewables and Sempra LNG & Midstream segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.