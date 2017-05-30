Selective Insurance Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ SIGI) opened at 50.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.81. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $34.95 and a 52-week high of $53.75.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $600.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.40 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post $3.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.65 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.93.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director William M. Rue sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $626,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 357,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,658,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $75,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,925 shares of company stock worth $1,210,002 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 10 insurance subsidiaries, nine of which were licensed by various state departments of insurance to write specific lines of property and casualty insurance business. The remaining subsidiary is authorized by various state insurance departments to write property and casualty insurance in the excess and surplus lines (E&S) market.

