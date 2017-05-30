Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Select Comfort Corp. (SCSS) Stock Price

Press coverage about Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS) has been trending positive on Tuesday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Select Comfort Corp. earned a coverage optimism score of 0.27 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS) opened at 29.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32. Select Comfort Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $33.29.

Select Comfort Corp. (NASDAQ:SCSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.03 million. Select Comfort Corp. had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Select Comfort Corp. will post $1.40 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America Corp reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of Select Comfort Corp. in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Select Comfort Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Comfort Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Select Comfort Corp. in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc lowered shares of Select Comfort Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other Select Comfort Corp. news, Director Stephen L. Gulis, Jr. sold 40,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $1,293,079.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew P. Carlin sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total value of $458,635.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,359.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,076 shares of company stock worth $5,690,607. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Select Comfort Corp. Company Profile

Select Comfort Corporation is a designer, manufacturer, marketer, retailer and servicer of a line of Sleep Number beds. The Company offers consumers individualized sleep solutions and services, which include a complete line of Sleep Number beds, bases and bedding accessories. Its Sleep Number bed offers SleepIQ technology sensors that work directly with the bed’s DualAir technology to track each individual’s sleep.

