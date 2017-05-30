57,631 Shares in Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) Acquired by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 57,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Mercantile Bank Corp. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank Corp. by 533.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 38,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 32,017 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank Corp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $687,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank Corp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Numeric Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank Corp. by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 84,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 22,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank Corp. by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,949,000 after buying an additional 19,828 shares in the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) traded up 1.26% on Monday, hitting $31.39. 29,599 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average of $33.71. Mercantile Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $38.68. The stock has a market cap of $516.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Mercantile Bank Corp. had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $31.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.64 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Corp. will post $1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Mercantile Bank Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MBWM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank Corp. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Sullivan sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $233,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,337.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael H. Price sold 9,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $334,106.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank Corp.

Mercantile Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns the Mercantile Bank of Michigan (the Bank). The Bank is a state banking company. The Bank provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and retail banking services. The Bank makes secured and unsecured commercial, construction, mortgage and consumer loans, and accepts checking, savings and time deposits.

