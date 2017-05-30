Seizert Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in FBL Financial Group (FFG)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.09% of FBL Financial Group worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) traded up 0.88% on Monday, hitting $63.15. The stock had a trading volume of 17,684 shares. FBL Financial Group has a 52 week low of $56.41 and a 52 week high of $82.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.96 and a 200 day moving average of $70.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.03.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $181.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.83 million. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FBL Financial Group will post $4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc sells individual life insurance and annuity products under the brand name of Farm Bureau Financial Services. The Company’s segments are Annuity Segment, which sells a variety of traditional annuity products; Life Insurance Segment, which sells a range of traditional and universal life insurance products, and Corporate and Other segment, which provides various support operations, corporate capital and other product lines.

