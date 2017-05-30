Seizert Capital Partners LLC Invests $2.77 Million in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Sinclair Broadcast Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $939,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 21.7% in the third quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 572,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,530,000 after buying an additional 102,111 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 590.2% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 165,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 141,220 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 294.5% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 607,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after buying an additional 453,675 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,753,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,650,000 after buying an additional 104,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) traded up 0.60% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,266 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.78. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $43.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.62.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.94 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 38.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post $2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

SBGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark Co. upped their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

In related news, insider David R. Bochenek sold 5,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $206,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lucy Rutishauser sold 2,437 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $100,453.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,359 shares of company stock worth $5,082,996 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a television broadcasting company. The Company focuses on providing content on its local television stations and digital platforms. The Company’s segments are broadcast, other and corporate. The Broadcast segment consists of its broadcast television stations. The content distributed through its broadcast platform consists of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, it owns networks, and other original programming produced by it.

