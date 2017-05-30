203,114 Shares in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Acquired by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 203,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of DiamondRock Hospitality Company as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company by 0.9% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company by 6.3% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company by 5.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company by 6.3% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company by 3.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE DRH) remained flat at $11.20 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,536 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.28. DiamondRock Hospitality Company has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.85 million. DiamondRock Hospitality Company had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 12.62%. DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality Company will post $0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised DiamondRock Hospitality Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.50 to $11.75 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality Company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT). As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of 26 hotels and resorts that contains 9,472 guest rooms located in 17 different markets in North America and the United States Virgin Islands. Its business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotel properties in the United States.

