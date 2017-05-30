Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stake in Range Resources Corp. (RRC)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Range Resources Corp. worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources Corp. during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources Corp. by 43.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources Corp. by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources Corp. during the third quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Range Resources Corp. by 28.9% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corp. (RRC) opened at 23.7825 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is $5.79 billion. Range Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $46.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.90.

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Range Resources Corp. had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 54.13%. The company had revenue of $607 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Range Resources Corp.’s revenue was up 83.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corp. will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RRC. Jefferies Group LLC set a $43.00 target price on Range Resources Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Range Resources Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Range Resources Corp. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Range Resources Corp. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Range Resources Corp. in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources Corp. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Helms acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.46 per share, with a total value of $109,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,465.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources Corp.

Range Resources Corporation is an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production of natural gas, NGLs and oil in the United States. It is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located primarily in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

