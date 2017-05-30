Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (TFX)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,901 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Teleflex worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Teleflex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 2,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Teleflex by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,175 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Teleflex by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,553 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Teleflex by 3.7% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,259 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex Incorporated alerts:

Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) opened at 200.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.86. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $136.53 and a 1-year high of $211.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $487.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.81 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post $8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.49%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (TFX)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/sei-investments-co-cuts-stake-in-teleflex-incorporated-tfx.html.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC set a $205.00 target price on Teleflex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Leerink Swann lifted their target price on Teleflex from $151.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teleflex in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted their target price on Teleflex from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

In related news, VP John Deren sold 2,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.07, for a total transaction of $435,881.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,145.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.56, for a total value of $1,006,512.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated is a provider of medical technology products. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications. The Company operates through six segments: Vascular North America; Anesthesia North America; Surgical North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia, and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.