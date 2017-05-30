Seadrill Ltd (SDRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $584.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) will post $584.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Seadrill’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $555.91 million to $612.3 million. Seadrill reported sales of $891 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Seadrill will report full-year sales of $584.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.95 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seadrill.

Shares of Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) traded up 5.4474% on Thursday, reaching $0.6446. The company had a trading volume of 10,226,707 shares. The firm’s market cap is $325.16 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12. Seadrill has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $4.59.

Seadrill Company Profile

Seadrill Limited is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs and jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-, mid-, deep-, and ultra deepwater areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

