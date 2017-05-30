Needham & Company LLC Lowers SCYNEXIS Inc (SCYX) to Hold

SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SCYX. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price target on SCYNEXIS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Aegis began coverage on SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SCYNEXIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Get SCYNEXIS Inc alerts:

Shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) opened at 1.67 on Tuesday. SCYNEXIS has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $5.51. The firm’s market capitalization is $43.08 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/scynexis-inc-scyx-downgraded-to-hold-at-needham-company-llc-updated-updated.html.

In related news, insider Gonzalez David Angulo purchased 15,000 shares of SCYNEXIS stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marco Taglietti purchased 25,000 shares of SCYNEXIS stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $42,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,130. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the first quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of anti-infectives. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as an oral and intravenous (IV) drug for the treatment of several fungal infections, including serious invasive fungal infections. SCY-078 is a structurally distinct glucan synthase inhibitor that has been shown to be effective in vitro and in vivo in animal studies against a range of Candida and Aspergillus species, including drug-resistant strains.

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.