Randgold Resources Ltd. (GOLD) PT Raised to $141.00 at Scotiabank

Randgold Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOLD) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $102.00 to $141.00 in a research note released on Friday, May 5th. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut shares of Randgold Resources to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Randgold Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Randgold Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Randgold Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG cut shares of Randgold Resources from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Get Randgold Resources Ltd. alerts:

Shares of Randgold Resources (NASDAQ GOLD) opened at 92.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.91 and its 200-day moving average is $84.59. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.13. Randgold Resources has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $126.55.

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Randgold Resources had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $316.71 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Randgold Resources will post $3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Randgold Resources Ltd. (GOLD) PT Raised to $141.00 at Scotiabank” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/scotiabank-boosts-randgold-resources-ltd-gold-price-target-to-141-00-updated-updated.html.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Randgold Resources’s previous dividend of $0.66. Randgold Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Randgold Resources by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,228,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,939,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Randgold Resources during the first quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Randgold Resources by 601.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,334,000 after buying an additional 351,955 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Randgold Resources during the third quarter valued at about $3,021,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Randgold Resources by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

About Randgold Resources

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Randgold Resources Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randgold Resources Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.