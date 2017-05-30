Sarah Friar Sells 38,400 Shares of Square Inc (SQ) Stock

Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sarah Friar sold 38,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $848,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 375,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,258.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sarah Friar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 26th, Sarah Friar sold 2,696 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $49,148.08.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Sarah Friar sold 38,400 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $657,408.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Sarah Friar sold 38,400 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $662,400.00.

Shares of Square Inc (SQ) opened at 22.33 on Tuesday. Square Inc has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $22.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $15.87. The firm’s market cap is $8.35 billion.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Square had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $461.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.66 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Square Inc will post ($0.19) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Square by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,302,000 after buying an additional 44,331 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Square by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter valued at $15,763,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Square by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 229,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 144,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Vetr lowered shares of Square from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.22 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Square, Inc (Square) is a commerce ecosystem. The Company enables its sellers start, run and grow their businesses. It combines software with hardware to enable sellers to turn mobile devices and computing devices into payments and point-of-sale solutions. Once a seller downloads the Square Point of Sale mobile application, they can take their first payment.

