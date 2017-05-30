Sanford C. Bernstein Reaffirms Outperform Rating for McDonald's Co. (MCD)

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their outperform rating on shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $170.00 price objective on the fast-food giant’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $160.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Vetr raised shares of McDonald's Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $124.33 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of McDonald's Co. in a report on Friday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a $121.00 price target on shares of McDonald's Co. and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on shares of McDonald's Co. from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of McDonald's Co. in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.86.

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) opened at 149.86 on Thursday. McDonald's Co. has a 52-week low of $110.33 and a 52-week high of $150.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.00. The company has a market capitalization of $122.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.69.

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. McDonald's Co. had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 514.39%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post $6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. McDonald's Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.37%.

In other news, Director John J. Mulligan acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.94 per share, for a total transaction of $206,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,304. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James R. Sappington sold 13,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $1,967,017.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald's Co. by 2,532.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,019,627 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,871,874,000 after buying an additional 51,005,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald's Co. during the fourth quarter worth $960,307,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of McDonald's Co. by 155.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,447,625 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $576,457,000 after buying an additional 2,709,039 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of McDonald's Co. by 444.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,634,701 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $211,874,000 after buying an additional 1,334,501 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of McDonald's Co. by 1,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,437,039 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $175,049,000 after buying an additional 1,331,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald's Co.

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

