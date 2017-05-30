Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Shire PLC (SHPG) to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday. They currently have $161.09 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $209.22.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SHPG. Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Shire PLC in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $239.00 price objective on Shire PLC and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays PLC started coverage on Shire PLC in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Liberum Capital started coverage on Shire PLC in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Shire PLC in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $210.89.

Shares of Shire PLC (NASDAQ SHPG) opened at 177.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.21. Shire PLC has a 12 month low of $161.09 and a 12 month high of $209.22. The firm has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 181.72 and a beta of 1.53.

Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter. Shire PLC had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Shire PLC will post $15.00 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHPG. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shire PLC by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shire PLC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Shire PLC by 0.5% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Shire PLC by 1.1% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shire PLC by 3.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Shire plc is a biotech company focused on serving people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions. The Company’s segment is engaged in research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines. It focuses its development resources on projects in various therapeutic areas (TAs), including Neuroscience, Ophthalmology, Hematology, Oncology, Immunology, Gastrointestinal (GI)/Metabolic/Endocrinology Diseases.

