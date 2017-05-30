Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Red Hat Inc (RHT)

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $102.00 price target on the open-source software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Drexel Hamilton lifted their price target on Red Hat to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price target on Red Hat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup Inc reduced their price target on Red Hat from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $95.00 price target on Red Hat and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Red Hat from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.51.

Shares of Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) opened at 88.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.44 and a 200 day moving average of $81.02. Red Hat has a 12 month low of $68.54 and a 12 month high of $90.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 1.44.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The open-source software company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.64 million. Red Hat had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Red Hat will post $2.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Hat news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $1,038,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 417,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,076,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 47,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $4,194,740.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,013,151.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,973 shares of company stock worth $19,154,802 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in Red Hat by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,521 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Red Hat by 102.4% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Red Hat by 183.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Red Hat by 8.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,839 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Red Hat during the first quarter valued at $170,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Hat Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

