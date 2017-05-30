Element Fleet Management Corp (TSE:EFN) insider Samir Michael Zabaneh purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$25.00 per share, with a total value of C$200,000.00.

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp (TSE EFN) opened at 10.82 on Tuesday. Element Fleet Management Corp has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $16.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $12.42. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.04.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Samir Michael Zabaneh Buys 8,000 Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp (EFN) Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/samir-michael-zabaneh-acquires-8000-shares-of-element-fleet-management-corp-efn-stock-updated-updated.html.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EFN shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Element Fleet Management Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. decreased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.55.

About Element Fleet Management Corp

Element Financial Corporation is an independentfinancial services company that originates, co-invests in and manages asset-based financings with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company operates in four business verticals: Commercial and Vendor Finance, Aviation Finance, Fleet Management and Rail Finance.

