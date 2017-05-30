Samir Michael Zabaneh Buys 8,000 Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp (EFN) Stock

Element Fleet Management Corp (TSE:EFN) insider Samir Michael Zabaneh purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$25.00 per share, with a total value of C$200,000.00.
Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp (TSE EFN) opened at 10.82 on Tuesday. Element Fleet Management Corp has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $16.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $12.42. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.04.
A number of research analysts recently commented on EFN shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Element Fleet Management Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. decreased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.55.
About Element Fleet Management Corp
Element Financial Corporation is an independentfinancial services company that originates, co-invests in and manages asset-based financings with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company operates in four business verticals: Commercial and Vendor Finance, Aviation Finance, Fleet Management and Rail Finance.
