Sage Group Unspon (SGPYY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sage Group Unspon (NASDAQ:SGPYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, May 5th. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SGPYY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sage Group Unspon in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sage Group Unspon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sage Group Unspon in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Group Unspon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of Sage Group Unspon (NASDAQ SGPYY) opened at 36.68 on Friday. Sage Group Unspon has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average is $32.87.

