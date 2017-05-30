Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

SB has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Safe Bulkers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.30 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upped their price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.92.

Shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE SB) opened at 2.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $2.60. The firm’s market cap is $215.45 million.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.85 million. Safe Bulkers had a negative net margin of 75.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the first quarter valued at $221,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth $2,229,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth $1,412,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth $5,618,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 150,800 shares during the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s principal business is the acquisition, ownership and operation of drybulk vessels. The Company’s vessels operate across the world, carrying drybulk cargo for the consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. The Company is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along shipping routes across the world.

