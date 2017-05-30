Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.47 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sabra Health Care REIT updated its FY17 guidance to $2.19 – $2.23 EPS.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) opened at 23.33 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $29.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT Inc alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is an increase from Sabra Health Care REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 178.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.38.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/sabra-health-care-reit-inc-sbra-issues-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-33-eps-updated-updated.html.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 44.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The Company’s segment includes investments in healthcare-related real estate properties. The Company’s primary business consists of acquiring, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.