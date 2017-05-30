S&P Global Analysts Give Nokia Oyj (NOKIA) a €6.50 Price Target

S&P Global set a €6.50 ($7.30) target price on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOKIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €6.00 ($6.74) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.50 ($6.18) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a €5.75 ($6.46) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.70 ($6.40) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.70 ($6.40) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €5.74 ($6.44).

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation is engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

