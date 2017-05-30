Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc were worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Ryanair Holdings plc by 17.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,373,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $628,278,000 after buying an additional 1,230,762 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Ryanair Holdings plc by 1.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,380,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $328,646,000 after buying an additional 70,214 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ryanair Holdings plc by 33.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,330,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,913,000 after buying an additional 838,744 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ryanair Holdings plc by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,101,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,254,000 after buying an additional 1,731,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ryanair Holdings plc by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,922,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair Holdings plc alerts:

Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) opened at 106.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.72. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $66.09 and a 52 week high of $106.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.87.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/ryanair-holdings-plc-ryaay-shares-bought-by-mirae-asset-global-investments-co-ltd-updated.html.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RYAAY. ValuEngine lowered Ryanair Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryanair Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ryanair Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised Ryanair Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair Holdings plc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

About Ryanair Holdings plc

Ryanair Holdings plc (Ryanair Holdings) is a holding company for Ryanair Limited (Ryanair). Ryanair operates an ultra-low fare, scheduled-passenger airline serving short-haul, point-to-point routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Morocco and Israel. Ryanair provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food and merchandise.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.