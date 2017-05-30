RSP Permian Inc (RSPP) Shares Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of RSP Permian Inc (NYSE:RSPP) by 435.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,750 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 82,742 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.07% of RSP Permian worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in RSP Permian by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,236 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its position in RSP Permian by 3.1% in the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in RSP Permian by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,604 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in RSP Permian by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RSP Permian by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,477 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RSP Permian Inc (RSPP) opened at 37.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.85 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.26. RSP Permian Inc has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $46.92.

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. RSP Permian had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $169.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.81 million. Equities analysts anticipate that RSP Permian Inc will post $1.00 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RSPP. Royal Bank of Canada set a $51.00 target price on shares of RSP Permian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of RSP Permian in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RSP Permian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of RSP Permian in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of RSP Permian in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.15.

In related news, Director Ted Collins, Jr. sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $1,713,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,355,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,902,400.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Huck sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $153,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 329,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,632,799.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,397,000 shares of company stock valued at $674,831,440 over the last 90 days. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RSP Permian

RSP Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Company’s properties are located on contiguous acreage blocks in the Midland Basin, and the Delaware Basin, both sub-basins of the Permian Basin.

