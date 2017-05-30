Goldman Sachs Group Inc Boosts RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA) Price Target to GBX 685

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) had its price target boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 665 ($8.54) to GBX 685 ($8.80) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, May 8th. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Panmure Gordon reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.71) price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group plc in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group plc from GBX 440 ($5.65) to GBX 478 ($6.14) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. HSBC Holdings plc upped their price objective on shares of RSA Insurance Group plc from GBX 630 ($8.09) to GBX 695 ($8.93) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on shares of RSA Insurance Group plc from GBX 633 ($8.13) to GBX 635 ($8.16) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of RSA Insurance Group plc from GBX 585 ($7.51) to GBX 630 ($8.09) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 618.50 ($7.94).

Shares of RSA Insurance Group plc (LON RSA) opened at 619.269 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 6.23 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 604.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 581.00. RSA Insurance Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 425.60 and a 52 week high of GBX 629.00.

RSA Insurance Group plc Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc is an international general insurer. The Company provides personal, commercial and specialty insurance products and services direct-to-customers. Its segments include Scandinavia, Canada, UK & Ireland, Central Functions and non-core. Its segments are based on geography and all are engaged in providing personal and commercial general insurance services.

