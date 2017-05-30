Royal Mail PLC (RMG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 458.82 ($5.89).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays PLC cut their price objective on shares of Royal Mail PLC from GBX 575 ($7.39) to GBX 515 ($6.62) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.14) price objective on shares of Royal Mail PLC in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Royal Mail PLC from GBX 600 ($7.71) to GBX 545 ($7.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Investec reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Royal Mail PLC in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC cut their price objective on shares of Royal Mail PLC from GBX 360 ($4.62) to GBX 330 ($4.24) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of Royal Mail PLC (LON RMG) traded up 0.182604% during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 439.789185. Royal Mail PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 397.40 and a 1-year high of GBX 549.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 4.36 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 420.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 432.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a GBX 15.60 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Royal Mail PLC’s previous dividend of $7.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

About Royal Mail PLC

Royal Mail plc provides postal services. The Company’s segments include UK Parcels, International & Letters (UKPIL), General Logistics Systems (GLS) and Other. UKPIL operates in the United Kingdom collecting and delivering parcels and letters through approximately two main networks, the Royal Mail Core Network and Parcelforce Worldwide.

