Barclays PLC Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSA)

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays PLC in a report issued on Friday, May 5th. They presently have a GBX 2,750 ($35.32) target price on the stock. Barclays PLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.40) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($31.47) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.40) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,426.50 ($31.17).

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON RDSA) opened at 2112.00 on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,645.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,295.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,085.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,121.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc (Shell) is an independent oil and gas company, based in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. Upstream combines the operating segments Upstream International and Upstream Americas, which are engaged in searching for and recovering crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction and transportation of gas, the extraction of bitumen from oil sands and converting it into synthetic crude oil, and wind energy.

