Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS.A) Receives $58.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.A) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RDS.A shares. Scotiabank set a $54.00 target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Royal Dutch Shell plc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Dutch Shell plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.50 price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc in a report on Friday, March 31st.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.799 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of Infinity. Royal Dutch Shell plc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.26%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc Company Profile

The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company’s segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and transportation of gas and the conversion of natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products, as well as projects with an integrated activity, ranging from producing to commercializing gas.

