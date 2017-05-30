Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Hold Rating for Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, May 8th.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BRO. Barclays PLC reiterated a sell rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown & Brown from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.11.

Get Brown & Brown Inc. alerts:

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) traded down 0.21% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,661 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.94. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $34.27 and a 52-week high of $45.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $465.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post $1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/royal-bank-of-canada-reiterates-hold-rating-for-brown-brown-inc-bro-updated-updated.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In other news, EVP Anthony T. Strianese sold 24,562 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $1,037,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,758,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,836,000 after buying an additional 745,912 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 5,821.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,491,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,994,000 after buying an additional 9,331,437 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,099,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,211,000 after buying an additional 200,897 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,285,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,503,000 after buying an additional 36,847 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 14.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,429,000 after buying an additional 197,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is a diversified insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service company. The Company markets and sells insurance products and services, in the property, casualty and employee benefits areas. It provides its customers with non-investment insurance contracts, as well as other customized risk management products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.